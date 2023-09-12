IHC serves notice on petition seeking removal of PMIC chief

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued notices on Monday in response to a petition that seeks the removal of the Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Inspection Commission (PMIC), Brig (retd) Muzaffar Ali Ranjha, from his office.

A single bench of the IHC, presided over by Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir, conducted a hearing on the petition, which was filed by the Insaf Lawyers’ Forum (ILF). The court directed the respondents to submit their responses in this matter.

The ILF’s Muhammad Qadeer filed the petition, known as “quo warranto,” through his counsel Barrister Naveed M. Khan, requesting the court to remove PMIC Chairman Brig (retd) Muzaffar Ali Ranjha, alleging that he opposed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

In the petition, Qadeer of the ILF argued that Ranjha displayed bias against the PTI chief and might misuse his authority against former ruling party workers. He added that Ranjha’s continued presence in this position posed a serious threat to the integrity of free and fair elections in the country.

The petitioner further pointed out that Shahbaz Sharif, the then Chief Minister of Punjab, had appointed Ranjha as the provincial anti-corruption director general, but the PTI removed him from the position after coming to power.

The petition continued by stating that Ranjha was appointed as Chairman of the PMIC by the Cabinet Secretary on the recommendation of Shahbaz Sharif while he was the premier. According to the petition, this appointment was made on political grounds, and if Ranjha were to continue working in the caretaker government, doubts would arise regarding the transparent conduct of elections.

Therefore, the petitioner requested the court to remove Ranjha from his position. The PMIC is a statutory body that operates based on general orders and under the supervision of the prime minister, to whom it is directly answerable. It primarily deals with cases of inquiries and inspections referred to it by the premier.