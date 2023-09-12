Incremental inflation in Pakistan

Over the past five years, Pak­istan has experienced an alarming increase in inflation. In 2022, the inflation rate reached 38.55%, indicating a 12.38% surge from 2021. This incremen­tal rise in inflation has far-reach­ing consequences for our nation. Recently, the Ministry of Planning and Development presented a re­port to the National Assembly, re­vealing that approximately 24.3% of Pakistanis, equivalent to 55 mil­lion people, are living below the poverty line. In addition, Paki­stan’s Human Development Index (HDI) for 2022 stands at 0.544, ranking 161st among 192 coun­tries. Furthermore, the unemploy­ment rate in 2022 was 6.87%, a 0.9% increase from the previous year. These figures highlight the severe impact of inflation on our citizens, particularly those resid­ing in rural areas, where approx­imately 62.27% of the popula­tion faces dire living conditions due to rising prices. Tragically, this has led to an increase in sui­cides, with 9.9 per 100,000 people (13.3% male and 4.3% female) re­ported in 2021–2022, according to the World Health Organization. Such circumstances not only fos­ter crime and chaos but also un­dermine our nation’s economic stability. It is imperative that the government and relevant authori­ties take immediate steps to curb inflation, considering the well-be­ing of our citizens. I strongly urge the government, business lead­ers, and hoarders to demonstrate compassion for their fellow coun­trymen and contribute to the cre­ation of a peaceful and prosperous nation where happiness prevails.

SHERJAN FAZAL

Balochistan.