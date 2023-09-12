Incremental inflation in Pakistan

Over the past five years, Pakistan has experienced an alarming increase in inflation. In 2022, the inflation rate reached 38.55%, indicating a 12.38% surge from 2021. This incremental rise in inflation has far-reaching consequences for our nation. Recently, the Ministry of Planning and Development presented a report to the National Assembly, revealing that approximately 24.3% of Pakistanis, equivalent to 55 million people, are living below the poverty line. In addition, Pakistan’s Human Development Index (HDI) for 2022 stands at 0.544, ranking 161st among 192 countries. Furthermore, the unemployment rate in 2022 was 6.87%, a 0.9% increase from the previous year. These figures highlight the severe impact of inflation on our citizens, particularly those residing in rural areas, where approximately 62.27% of the population faces dire living conditions due to rising prices. Tragically, this has led to an increase in suicides, with 9.9 per 100,000 people (13.3% male and 4.3% female) reported in 2021–2022, according to the World Health Organization. Such circumstances not only foster crime and chaos but also undermine our nation’s economic stability. It is imperative that the government and relevant authorities take immediate steps to curb inflation, considering the well-being of our citizens. I strongly urge the government, business leaders, and hoarders to demonstrate compassion for their fellow countrymen and contribute to the creation of a peaceful and prosperous nation where happiness prevails.
SHERJAN FAZAL
Balochistan.