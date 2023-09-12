Ineffective system of secondary education

The secondary education system in Pakistan is unfortunately at an abysmal stage. The system, which is supposed to equip students with skills such as critical thinking, creativity, and communication, is reduced to promoting just rote learning and cramming.
Being a teacher, I discovered that the students are currently more confused and uncertain as compared to the past. They study their subjects in a language (English) they cannot understand. With a few exceptions, they are incapable of reading the English text fluently, let alone making sentences on their own. Even if they have understood the concept of the topic in the book, they cannot make English sentences to jot down what they have understood. Sitting silently and listening to lectures does not interest them, as they are more concerned with important lines marked by teachers on books that they need to memorise.
This grim situation is very alarming and is gradually eviscerating the very essence of our educational system. There can be two solutions: gradual phasing out of English language from the syllabus or reforming the elementary and primary education systems to better equip students with necessary skills (including English language). The former solution is not free of consequences, and the latter one has not been given due consideration. The authorities must prioritise reforming the elementary and primary systems, as the whole tenet of education is based on them. For this, both willingness and resources are required.
SAJJAD ABID,
Lahore.