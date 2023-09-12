Inter Part-II results to be announced on Sept 13

LAHORE - The date of Intermediate Part-I and II results has been finalised, Intermediate Part-II results will be announced on September 13, while Inter­mediate Part-I results will be announced on October 10. Ac­cording to BISE Lahore official sources, Intermediate Second Annual Exams will be held on 20th October 2023, Admissions for the exams will be submitted from 14th September. Admission with single fee can be submit­ted till 25th September while admission with double fee can be submitted from 26th to 29th September.