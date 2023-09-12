Japanese CG calls on Karachi mayor

KARACHI - Consul General of Japan in Karachi Odagiri Toshio called on Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab at the KMC head office on Monday. Deputy Consul General Nakagawa Yashushi accompanied by the Japanese Consul General while Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad was also present during the meeting. The mayor welcomed the Japanese CG on his arrival at the KMC head office. On this occasion, the Mayor of Karachi and the Consul General of Japan exchanged views on issues of mutual interest. The mayor said that the relationship between Pakistan and Japan was the best example of mutual cooperation between the nations. Japan has made amazing progress in a short period of time which was an example for other nations. Japan was helping Pakistan in various fields including development projects. He said that Japanese investment companies will be provided with facilities to invest in Karachi. They want to utilise Japan’s development and technical expertise in urban affairs so that quality municipal facilities can be provided to the citizens of Karachi, the mayor said. He said that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation was taking steps to provide better facilities to the citizens. They will welcome the cooperation of other countries including Japan in the development projects of Karachi, he added. Wahab Murtaza said that the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Japan will be more stable in the future. Odagiri Toshio said that the process of developing the infrastructure in Karachi was a positive effort. The Japanese government has good wishes for the development of the largest city of Pakistan and mutual cooperation between the two countries will continue.