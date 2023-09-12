Tuesday, September 12, 2023
JI to stage sit-in against inflated electricity bills on Sept 18
Web Desk
8:33 PM | September 12, 2023
The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has announced protest and sit-in against inflation and high electricity bills.

JI Emir Sirajul Haq said in a press conference in Tamergarh that on September 18, they will hold a protest sit-in in front of the KP Governor House against the heavy electricity bills and inflation which will continue until unidentified time.

Sirajul Haq said if the IPPs contracts were not revised and inflation was not controlled, they would soon announce the further action plan.

The next step would be in the form of wheel jam strike, he warned.

The JI leader said the successful strike of September 2 was a lesson for the rulers and if the short cabinet can control smuggling, it should also take steps to control inflation.

He said according to the constitution, the Election Commission should ensure the holding of general elections within 90 days.

All the political parties should agree on holding general elections on the same day as soon as possible, the JI emir concluded.

