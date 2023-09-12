Karachi lights up as Ace Junior Golf League tees off with inaugural match

KARACHI -The Ace Junior Golf League (AJGL) ignited the enthusiasm of young golfers in Karachi with its inaugural match.

The exclusive junior golf league brought excitement to the budding talents as 84 young golfers registered to compete, and many more expressed their eagerness to join the upcom­ing monthly events. This event shattered the misconception that Karachi had a scarcity of junior golfers, proving that chil­dren only require a platform to showcase and hone their skills.

Gen Hilal, the Patron-in-Chief, aptly remarked, “AJGL serves as the Oxygen for golf in Paki­stan.” To grace the occasion and inspire junior golfers, Lt Gen Khalid Ahmed Kidwai, a golfer himself, attended as the chief guest. Notable guests, includ­ing Khurram Khan, President of SGA (Sindh Golf Association), Brig Ahsan Masood, Convener of DHA Golf Club, Ms Humera Khalid, Member of the Executive Committee of SGA and PGF, and Ms Nida Huq, Lady Golf Captain of DHA, honored the event with their presence.

Khurram Khan expressed SGA’s wholehearted support for this unique initiative and emphasized the importance of collaboration to ensure its suc­cess. The chief guest, a deco­rated officer himself, praised the AJGL concept, considering it the backbone of golf development. He commended the scientific ap­proach to golf development and highlighted the synergy between Dr. Asma Shami’s vision and Munazza Shaheen’s technical expertise as the key to reaching unprecedented heights.

In terms of match results, the junior golfers showcased their skills admirably. In the Birdie Category, young golfers aged 6 to 10, competing for the first time in Karachi, performed exception­ally well over 9 holes. Top posi­tions in the boys’ section were secured by Behzad Murtaza (39), Mustafa Maqbool (43), Mustafa Ahsan (52), Ahad Paracha (66), and Zuhair Qawi (68).

Moving to the Eagle Category for ages 10 to 14, in the girls’ section, the top four positions were claimed by Eshaal Nawab (85), Ayesha Kashif (96), Al­meerah Shaikh (103), and Amal M Shaikh Ali (107). In the boys’ section, Abdullah Bilal (78), Is­mail Syed (79), Ayhan Azeem Chaudhry (84), and Abdul Raf­fay (84) took the top spots.

In the Albatross Category for ages 14 to 18, Faria Aman led the girls with a score of 101. Among the boys, Hamza Azam (74), Ja­meel Khan (75), Abdullah Ansar (75), and Shawaiz Latki (78) oc­cupied the top four positions. In the Elite Category for ages 18- 21, Abiha Syed (76) claimed the first position in the girls’ section, while Omer Khalid (68), Omer Intisar (76), Hayder Bilal (80), and Muhammad Aabis (94) dom­inated the boys’ section.

Munazza Shaheen, Tournament Director and President of AJGL, provided insight into the league’s objectives, which include training, mind sciences, and competitive matches. She also explained the league’s principles, focusing on gross scores and age-appropriate play, which have strengthened the league’s structure.

Dr Asma Afzal Shami, in her speech, aptly dubbed AJGL as “Linking the Missing Link.” She emphasized that this missing link is the breeding ground and much-needed nursery for discov­ering, nurturing, and producing Pakistan’s future golf champions.

Dr Shami acknowledged the collaborative effort of both ladies and gentlemen in mak­ing AJGL a reality and thanked Ms Nida Huq, the lady captain, for her dedication in gathering junior golfers under the AJGL banner. She assured the junior golfers that AJGL is here to stay and will shape the future of golf in Pakistan.