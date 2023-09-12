Karachi mayor visits Mazar-e-Quaid on death anniversary of Founder of Pakistan

KARACHI - Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab on Monday paid homage to founder of Pakistan Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah during a visit to his mausoleum on the 75th death anniversary of the founder of Pakistan. Talking to the media on the occasion, the mayor offered all opposition leaders to come and work together for the betterment of the city. He said that we have come with the determination to serve the city under the leadership of our chairman Bilawal Bhutto. He said that Quaid-i-Azam alongwith his comrades made possible the existence of a new state of Pakistan on the map of the world and now it is our responsibility that we Pakistanis play our part in the development and prosperity of our country and take Pakistan forward. In response to a question, he said that the effort by the UC chairman to provide manhole cover in every region is also a positive thought so that the elected representatives can serve their areas better. Replying to a question, he said that illegal parking is also a problem in our city and People’s Party will make decisions based on public interest. Efforts will continue to improve the city’s infrastructure, he added. Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad, Municipal Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi and other officials concerned were also present. On the occasion, the mayor laid a wreath at the Quaid’s Mazar, offered Fateha and marked his comments in the guest book.