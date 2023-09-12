KP CM, cabinet members visit Corps HQ

Peshawar - Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Azam Khan along with members of the provincial cabinet visited Corps Headquarters Peshawar on Monday.

The dignitaries were briefed about the overall security situation, ongoing development projects in merged tribal districts and capacity building of police force. Corps Commander Peshawar Lt Gen Hassan Azhar Hayat and other senior civil and military officials attended the meeting.

The participants reiterated the importance of socioeconomic development projects including the revival of tourism and mineral exploration in NMDs, which are vital for sustainable peace and growth in the area.

The meeting also reviewed the mechanisms of border management including measures to curtail and curb the smuggling of goods and put forward a comprehensive approach to address the issues. Participants underscored the importance of the capacity building of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police including Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and expressed satisfaction on the recent achievements of police in thwarting terrorist attacks across the province. The participants paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices of Shuhada who laid their lives for the safety, security and territorial integrity of the motherland.