Lawyers hold meetings with jailed PTI chief

ATTOCK - Two separate delegations of lawyers met former premier Imran Khan on Monday in the office of the Deputy Superintendent District Jail Attock.

Durirng the first meeting, four-member le­gal team of Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf includ­ed Naeem Haider Panjotha, Raja Yasir Advocate, Mashal Yousafzai Advocate and Qazi Muhammad Anwar. The team briefed Imran on the telephonic contact of his children and other cases.

Later, the lawyers told the media outside the jail that the morale of Imran is high and said there is no deal being made with any quarter. They said, Imran Khan is in the same room as he was from the day one and nothing has changed. They add­ed that Imran Khan has not been allowed to talk to his sons on phone and they have filed a con­tempt of court application against the jail official. The lawyers said, hearing of the cipher case will be held in Attock jail tomorrow. The other lawyers of the legal team including Barrister Umeer Khan Niazi, Barrister Shiraz Ranjha and Barrister Bilal Bodla also had a meeting with Imran separately. While talking to the media, these lawyers said that political arrests and other cases and general elec­tions issues were discussed with the PTI chief.