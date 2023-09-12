LHC issues bailable arrest warrant for Islamabad IGP over contempt plea

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday issued a bailable arrest war­rant for Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Akbar Nisar Khan over his failure to appear before the court in a contempt case related to PTI President Parvez Elahi’s arrest.

On September 1, the Islamabad police had re-arrested Elahi near his residence soon after the LHC set him free and issued a restraining or­der against his possible arrest by any agency or preventive detention. Af­ter the re-arrest, the PTI president’s wife, Qaisra Elahi, filed two pleas in the LHC, seeking directions for rel­evant authorities to present him in court and contempt proceed­ings against Punjab police officials on the grounds of “wilful disobe­dience”. On Sept 4, the LHC issued a show-cause notice for contempt of court to IGP Khan while hearing the plea for Parvez’s production in court. A day later, the LHC further directed him to appear before the court in a personal capacity on Sept 6 along with Elahi. But during the Sept 6 hearing, the Islamabad advo­cate general informed the court that the Islamabad IG could not com­ply with its directive as he had to appear before the Supreme Court. Subsequently, LHC Justice Mirza Waqas Rauf resumed hearing the contempt plea today. The Islamabad IGP was not in attendance despite a notice being issued to him.

Hence, the court ruled that a bail­able warrant was to be issued for his arrest “in the sum of Rs50,000 exe­cutable through the superintendent of police concerned returnable to the learned sessions judge, Islamabad”.