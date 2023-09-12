Major Aziz Bhatti’s 58th death anniversary today

LAHORE - The 58th death anniversary of Major Raja Abdul Aziz Bhatti (Nishan-e-Haidar) would be observed in the country today (Tuesday). On the occasion, his grave would be adorned with floral wreaths and Fateha would be offered for him. In order to give tribute to the martyr, special prayer ceremony will be conducted different cities. He was the commander of Pakistani troops in 1965 Pak-Indo war at Barki sector in Lahore. He fought with the enemies for 48 hours and caused great losses to Indian troops. He was martyred when enemy tank fired upon him. Raja Aziz Bhatti was rewarded with the prestigious Nishan-e Haidar for his services to Pakistan.