Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Major Aziz Bhatti’s 58th death anniversary today

Agencies
September 12, 2023
LAHORE   -   The 58th death anniversary of Major Raja Abdul Aziz Bhat­ti (Nishan-e-Haidar) would be observed in the country today (Tuesday). On the oc­casion, his grave would be adorned with floral wreaths and Fateha would be offered for him. In order to give tribute to the martyr, spe­cial prayer ceremony will be conducted different cit­ies. He was the command­er of Pakistani troops in 1965 Pak-Indo war at Barki sector in Lahore. He fought with the enemies for 48 hours and caused great losses to Indian troops. He was martyred when enemy tank fired upon him. Raja Aziz Bhatti was rewarded with the prestigious Nis­han-e Haidar for his ser­vices to Pakistan.

