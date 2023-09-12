Meet Muhammad Ayad: Pakistani boy whose IQ is more than Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking

Gifted 3.9 year old Pakistani boy, Muhammad Ayad is blessed with an astonishing IQ level with 195 point score.

The little boy has scored a total of 195 points while Stephen Hawking had an IQ of 160. Although Albert Einstein never took the test, but his IQ is estimated to be 160.

Sharing her thoughts on the remarkable achievement,this genius boy's mother said: "He was tested twice. In his first test he scored even higher than 195 ,then he was tested again by the IQ society and the results were shocking for every family member. We thank Allah who blessed him with such high IQ. We never expected such high scores".

Muhammad 's father also shared his sentiments on his son's success."I am extremely proud and also surprised at how my little prince scored".

When his mother was asked ,why he is not a member of Mensa Internation with such a high IQ,his mother replied:



"Mensa once had a chapter for kids in Pakistan, back in 2014 when a 6 years old girl (Fatima) scored 132 and became a member of Mensa but now Mensa doesn't have any chapter for kids in Pakistan. We tried to convince them but they said they don't have gifted platforms in Pakistan so it's difficult catering such gifted kids here. So we applied in Child High IQ society that is also a high IQ society for gifted kids and he became member with 195 IQ scores. We hope Pakistani Mensa would again start the chapter for gifted kids".

Fatima Zia who is member of Mensa ,is also a member of child high IQ society with 132 IQ scores. Muhammad is also registered with World Intelligence Network who involves 65 High IQ Societies.



With such a high IQ ,he completed his kindergarten 3 year journey within 6 months .The psychologist was amazed by his mathematics and reading skills. At this tender age ,he reads Shakespeare. He is also way ahead in geography, biology and chemistry than a normal 8 year old kid as his mental age is more than 8 year old according to IQ tests.



He loves engaging in activities that stimulate his brain.He loves swimming and he make a record of freestyle swimming and covered 30 meter within 1 minute and 25 seconds. He also loves skating, running and listening to the recitation of the Holy Quran.



Muhammad is also invited by an American institute who teach gifted kids from a very young age.