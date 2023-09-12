MEPCO catches 229 power pilferers, fines over Rs10m

MULTAN - Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) nabbed 229 power pilferers from 13 districts of the region and imposed a fine of Rs over ten million in a single day. The pilferers were fined for stealing 352,000 units Official sources said on Monday that 220 domestic, seven commercial consumers and two farmers were caught stealing electricity during the crackdown. A total of three power pilferers were nabbed red-handed by the teams while 33 cases were registered with police stations against them, the sources said.