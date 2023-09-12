MEPCO catches 229 power pilferers, fines over Rs10m

MULTAN - Mul­tan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) nabbed 229 power pilferers from 13 districts of the region and imposed a fine of Rs over ten million in a single day. The pilfer­ers were fined for stealing 352,000 units Official sourc­es said on Monday that 220 domestic, seven commercial consumers and two farmers were caught stealing elec­tricity during the crackdown. A total of three power pilfer­ers were nabbed red-handed by the teams while 33 cases were registered with police stations against them, the sources said.