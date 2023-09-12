Tuesday, September 12, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

MEPCO catches 229 power pilferers, fines over Rs10m

Agencies
September 12, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

MULTAN   -   Mul­tan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) nabbed 229 power pilferers from 13 districts of the region and imposed a fine of Rs over ten million in a single day. The pilfer­ers were fined for stealing 352,000 units Official sourc­es said on Monday that 220 domestic, seven commercial consumers and two farmers were caught stealing elec­tricity during the crackdown. A total of three power pilfer­ers were nabbed red-handed by the teams while 33 cases were registered with police stations against them, the sources said. 

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1694403989.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023