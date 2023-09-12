Minister pays tribute to Quaid

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Minister for Heath Dr Javed Akram has said the entire nation paid homage to the founder of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for his tireless struggle, vision and leadership skills for the rights of Muslims of the Sub-continent. In his message on the death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on Monday, He said the dream of an independent state for Muslims of the Sub-continent was achieved due to the leadership of the Quaide- Azam. demonstration of golden principles of constitutional struggle, faith, unity and discipline