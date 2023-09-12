Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Minister pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam

Agencies
September 12, 2023
LAHORE  -   Punjab Caretaker Minister for Health Dr Javed Akram has said the en­tire nation paid homage to the founder of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for his tireless struggle, vision and leadership skills for the rights of Muslims of the Sub-continent. In his message on the death an­niversary of Quaid-e-Azam Mu­hammad Ali Jinnah on Monday, he said the dream of an inde­pendent state for Muslims of the Sub-continent was achieved due to the leadership of the Quaid-e-Azam. The minister maintained that the life of Quaid-e-Azam was a practical demonstration of golden principles of constitu­tional struggle, faith, unity and discipline. “Our country is facing challenging time and we need to follow the principles of the Quaid-e-Azam,” he said. 

