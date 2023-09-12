Tuesday, September 12, 2023
National campaign against electricity theft underway  

ATTOCK - In line with efforts seen elsewhere in the province, a national campaign against electricity theft is actively progressing in the Attock district. The initiative is being closely supervised by DC Attock, and Rao Atif Raza. To date, 13 illegal electricity connections have been uncovered across various areas of the district.

A press release issued by Deputy Director Public Relations, Attock, confirms that these illicit connections have already been disconnected. Additionally, stringent action is being taken against individuals found guilty of electricity theft, with four FIRs filed and the cases subsequently forwarded to the courts for adjudication.

The report further reveals that a total of 1567 electricity connections were inspected during surprise visits. Out of this number, 13 were found to be illegal, resulting in the recovery of Rs 175,000.

On a different note, IESCO sources have urged the public to cooperate in this endeavour by providing accurate information regarding electricity theft cases. It has come to their attention that many individuals are reporting false or assumption-based information through the designated telephone number. For the success of this campaign, honest and precise reporting is vital.

