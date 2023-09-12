Nawaz to touch down in Pakistan on Oct 21: Shehbaz

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday his elder brother and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif would return to Pakistan on Oct 21.

Speaking to media in London, the former prime minister said the PML-N supremo would return to the country ahead of the upcoming elections to lead the party's political campaign.

It was decided in the party meeting held in London with Nawaz Sharif in the chair.

PML-N leader Marriyum Aurangzeb took to Twitter and said Nawaz would come to Pakistan on Oct 21.



Nawaz Sharif left the country in November 2019 for medical treatment following his conviction in a corruption case. He has not returned since.

He was deemed an absconder the following February. Later in 2020, courts declared him a proclaimed offender.

The London meeting was attended by Suleman Shehbaz, Hassan Nawaz, former federal minister Khawaja Asif, Malik Mohammad Ahmed Khan and Nasir Janjua.

Nawaz Sharif’s return to the country, the party's strategy regarding the election and the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) stance on the elections came under discussion during the meeting.

Last week, Nawaz himself confirmed his homecoming next month. He expressed these views during his interaction with party workers and supporters at Stanhope House.

Earlier, the PML-N president said that his brother would be returning in October. “Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan in October and lead the election campaign and this has been decided after the PML-N party consultations,” he had said.