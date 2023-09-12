North Korea leader’s armoured train reportedly heading to meet Putin

PYONGYANG-North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un has reportedly started his journey to Vladivostok for a summit with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin. The armoured train that Mr Kim uses for foreign visits appears to have departed Pyongyang, South Korean media reported citing a government official. The meeting between the two leaders is expected to take place as early as Tuesday local time. The Kremlin has confirmed that Mr Kim will visit Russia “in the coming days”. The Pentagon said it believes Mr Kim is travelling to Russia and it expects “some type of meeting”, according to the BBC’s US partner CBS News. If the summit with Mr Putin goes ahead, it will be the North Korean leader’s first international trip in more than four years, and the first since the pandemic. The two leaders will likely discuss the possibility of North Korea providing Moscow with weapons to support its war in Ukraine, a US official earlier told CBS, the BBC’s US partner.

Mr Kim’s last trip abroad was also to Vladivostok in 2019 for his first summit with Mr Putin after the collapse of North Korea’s nuclear disarmament talks with then US President Donald Trump. Mr Kim also travelled to Vladivostok by train in 2019.