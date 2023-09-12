Pakistan condoles over flood-caused devastation in Libya

Pakistan on Tuesday conveyed condolences to the people and State of Libya over the loss of life and properties caused by the floods hitting Northern parts of the country.

“The Government and people of Pakistan extend heartfelt condolences to the people and State of Libya on the devastation caused by the deadly floods in the Northeastern part of Libya,” the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson that the loss of lives and the sufferings endured by the survivors were deeply saddening and “we stand in solidarity with the Libyan people during these difficult times.”

“Our Embassy in Libya is monitoring the situation and is in contact with the local authorities for possible assistance and support to the community,” the spokesperson added.