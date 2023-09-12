Tuesday, September 12, 2023
 Pakistan team wins European Long Range C’ship - UK 2023 

STAFF REPORT
September 12, 2023
Sports

RAWALPINDI - The European Long Range Championship commenced on 5 September 2023 at Bisley, UK. After the World Champi­onship, the European platform is considered to be the second biggest event in this category. Pakistan Team made its maid­en appearance in the European Championship to compete with over 80 international shooters from 12 nations in individual matches & 12 teams in team matches. Pakistani Long Range Team made history by win­ning the European Long Range Championship - UK 2023. Lt Gen Ahsan Gulrez and Col Ju­naid Waqas won silver medals while Lt Col Junaid Ali secured gold; first ever international medals to be won by Pakistan in international long range event. 

