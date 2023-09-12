PM for necessary steps ahead of Hajj 2024

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-HaqKakar on Monday directed the Caretaker Minister for Reli­gious Affairs and the secretary to finalize arrange­ments ahead of the coming season of Hajj, under their supervision.

The prime minister chaired a preparatory meet­ing regarding the Hajj 2024. The meeting was at­tended by Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs Aneeq Ahmed, secretary and other relevant au­thorities, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. He also asked for setting up a committee to review the Hajj arrangements and opined that there should be no compromise over the arrange­ments for the pilgrims. The prime minister direct­ed for submission of a comprehensive report over complaints of the pilgrims related to the Hajj 2023.

A directive was also issued to the relevant minis­try and the Ministry of Information Technology for the launch of a mobile application and website for offering facilitation and registration of complaints for the intending pilgrims in the upcoming season through their joint collaboration.

PM Kakar also directed for constitution of a re­forms committee to submit a report regarding complaints about the private Hajj companies with suggestions. There was need to keep a vigil on the private Hajj companies so that the pilgrims sent by them should not face any difficulties, he added.