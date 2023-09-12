PM Kakar briefed on GB projects

Gilgit-Baltistan Governor Syed Mehdi Shah called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar in Gilgit on Tuesday.

During the meeting the Governor thanked the prime minister for taking special interest in the development of GB and visiting the area.

Syed Mehdi Shah briefed the prime minister about the administrative affairs and law and order situation of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Meanwhile, Gilgit Baltistan Chief Minister Gulbar Khan also called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar.

The chief minister also briefed on the government's initiatives for the development of public welfare projects in Gilgit-Baltistan, especially the health and education sectors.

He also apprised the prime minister about government's initiatives for the promotion of tourism in Gilgit Baltistan.

The chief minister presented the Prime Minister a traditional attire of Gilgit Baltistan.