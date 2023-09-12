Police arrest money launderers gang in armed confrontation

Islamabad/rawalpindi-A gang of money launderers has allegedly opened indiscriminate fire on a team of Islamabad police and the commercial banking circle of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) with sophisticated weapons during a raid on a house located in the F-6/3 Sector. The raid was conducted to apprehend a notorious money hoarder, according to informed sources on Monday. Fortunately, the officers of Islamabad police and FIA officials remained unhurt in the brazen armed attack and successfully apprehended the wanted accused, Sheikh Murid Hussain.

A case has been registered against the accused and the females residing in the house at Police Station (PS) Kohsar under sections 324/506ii/353/186/148/149 and 427 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) on the complaint of SI Muhammad Jamil, sources said. Police also seized an illegal weapon, 25 spent shells of a Kalashnikov, and 30-bore pistols from the crime scene and subsequently shifted the accused to the police station for further investigation.

Raids are being carried out to apprehend the fleeing members of the money laundering gang. According to sources, SI Muhammad Jamil, posted at PS Kohsar, submitted a complaint to the Station House Officer (SHO) stating that police, along with FIA officials, raided house number 56 on Street 27 in Sector F-6/2 to arrest the owner of Fair Deal Money Exchange, Sheikh Murid Hussain. This was in connection with an inquiry into the illegal hoarding of foreign currency at 10:30 pm on September 10. He added that the FIA officers claimed to have search warrants, upon which some armed persons emerged from inside the house and opened indiscriminate fire on the police officers and FIA officials.

Nevertheless, the police officers narrowly escaped the deadliest armed attack by four to five men who later managed to escape from the back side of the house, as mentioned by the police officer in the complaint. It was reported that the females residing in the house also resisted the police and FIA officials when they entered for the search. A man, namely Sheikh Murid Hussain, was also subdued by the police officers, from whom a Kalashnikov was recovered. The firearm holder could not produce a license for the weapon when demanded by the police. Additionally, police seized 25 spent shells from the crime scene and detained the accused, Sheikh Murid Hussain, while requesting the SHO to file a case against him for attacking the police and FIA teams.

A case has been registered against the accused, and further investigation is ongoing. A source disclosed to The Nation that the FIA held Sheikh Murid Hussain and his son, Sheikh Ali Hussain, and recovered foreign currency from the house. On the other hand, a court of law reportedly sent Sheikh Murid Hussain to Adiala Jail on a 14-day judicial magistrate remand when police produced him before a magistrate for obtaining his physical remand.

Additionally, the Commercial Banking Circle of FIA, led by Assistant Director Mehak Gull, carried out a raid on Paracha Traders in Raja Bazaar and arrested four persons involved in illegal money exchange, according to an FIA HQs spokesman. He said the accused were running an illegal money exchange business without the required license/permission from the State Bank of Pakistan. The detained accused have been identified as Abdul Rahman Paracha, Bilal Kalim, Tauseef Ahmed, and Muhammad Navid, against whom a case was also registered. FIA recovered Pakistani and foreign currency worth Rs 3 million from the possession of the accused. DG FIA appreciated the efforts of AD FIA CBC Mehak Gull and her team for apprehending individuals involved in the illegal money exchange business.