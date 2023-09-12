Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Police claim to recover Sara's five siblings from Jhelum

Web Desk
12:57 PM | September 12, 2023
The police claimed to have recovered five siblings of 10-year-old Sara Sharif who was found dead in her home in Woking, Surrey, last month.

Urfan Sharif and his wife, Beinash Batool — Sara’s stepmother — had left for Pakistan along with one other adult and five children on Aug 9. They left UK a day before Sara’s body was discovered by the police.

The police in Pakistan were looking for the couple who were missing since then.

The Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khurram Ali said that a raid was conducted at the home of Muhammad Sharif — Urfan’s father. The police had prior information that the couple were present in the house.

Five children were found in various rooms of the house in Jhelum. The children, aged between one and 13, were locked in the rooms, police said.

All the children were later shifted to the District Police Officer’s (DPO) office.

According to police, Sharif had earlier claimed that he knew nothing about the whereabouts of his son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren.

The grandfather was told to take the children back with him but he didn’t appear before the police.

The children would be handed over to the Child Protection Welfare Bureau (CPWB), the police said.

Mr Sharif told the foreign media that he had kept the children in his house because of the fear of police. He claimed that the police have taken the children forcefully without informing the family.

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1694489758.jpg

