President IIUI meets education minister

ISLAMABAD-President of the International Islamic University, Islamabad, Prof. Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi, met with the Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Mr. Madad Ali Sindhi, here on Monday.

Madad Ali Sindhi warmly welcomed President IIUI, stating that the work and efforts of Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi have been exemplary. The Minister appreciated the upgradation of the systems at IIUI and noted that the standard of education there has been consistently on the rise under the leadership of Dr Hathal Homoud Alotaibi.

Madad Ali Sindhi emphasized the need to expand the scope of the Seerat ul Nabi (PBUH) conference. He suggested that IIUI should take the lead in this initiative, ensuring that such institutions focus not only on the academic education of students but also on character building. The Minister was informed that Imam e Kaabah, Sheikh Mahir Al Muaiqly, has been invited to Pakistan, and IIUI will request him to grace the occasion of the Seerat Ul Nabi (PBUH) conference.

Madad Ali Sindhi warmly welcomed the visit of Imam e Kaabah, Sheikh Mahir Al Muaiqly, and expressed his belief that his presence would significantly enhance the outcome of the Seerat ul Nabi Conference. He highlighted the urgent need for society to learn the true teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and to embrace them. Madad Ali Sindhi also stressed the importance of tolerance and understanding within the peaceful religion of Islam.

Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi conveyed the deep connection between the people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, considering them as blood brothers. He shared his dedication to improving Pakistani society in light of Islamic teachings during his time in Pakistan.