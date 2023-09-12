President’s possible announcement of election date to ‘destabilise’ country: PML-N

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz opposed a possible announcement of elections date by the President Dr. Arif Alvi and warned that the move will ‘destabilise’ the country.
President Dr Arif Alvi held second meeting with caretaker Law Minister Ahmed Irfan Aslam in one week on Monday for consultation on the upcoming general elections, which intensified ongoing speculation of a possible announcement for poll date by him.
However, while responding on the latest meeting, PML-N deputy secretary general Attaullah Tarar said at a press conference in Islamabad that the president did not have the right to announce the election date after the completion of his five-year term. He said that as an interim president following the completion of his term, Alvi could not give the poll date, saying it would be illegal to do so. He added that any such attempt would amount to causing instability and uncertainty in the country. He also addressed the caretaker government and ECP’s role, saying they were not bound to follow any action taken by Alvi after the completion of his presidential term.
Atta Tarar said that the President has sought the opinion of the Ministry of Law on the date of the election but in fact it is the Election Commission, which has the authority to give the date of the election. PML-N leader further said that PTI tries to destabilise the economy, they create an atmosphere of uncertainty for their narrative, all this is happening because of person sitting in Attock.
He said that now economy was improving and dollar rate was coming down while they were getting encouraging news regarding investment and economy from abroad but now once again Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf wanted to destabilise the country as it had done in the past.
Atta Tarar said that a better economy did not suit to Imran Khan and they wanted to create unrest in the country. He suggested that PTI should not work against the country. He said Shehbaz Sharif had signed a deal with International Monetary Fund and now its positive results were coming out but President Alvi deliberately wanted to derail the economy. PML-N leader also criticised over chief justice of Pakistan Atta Bandial and said that he himself heard a case of his mother in law instead of formation of a commission in this regard. He also claimed that Imran Khan was the favourite leader of chief justice, who is still getting relief from the courts.
Meanwhile, the secretary information of PML-N also criticised the role of President Alvi in her statement and said PTI once again wanted to create unrest, desirability and violence in the country. She said a person who is sitting behind the bars is responsible for distraction of economy in his four years long tenure and he is still unhappy over the improvement and stability in economy in result of 16 months efforts of our govt and he wanted to destabilise it once again through President Arif Alvi.