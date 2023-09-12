President’s possible announcement of election date to ‘destabilise’ country: PML-N

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz opposed a possible announce­ment of elections date by the President Dr. Arif Alvi and warned that the move will ‘de­stabilise’ the country.

President Dr Arif Alvi held sec­ond meeting with caretaker Law Minister Ahmed Irfan Aslam in one week on Monday for consul­tation on the upcoming general elections, which intensified ongo­ing speculation of a possible an­nouncement for poll date by him.

However, while responding on the latest meeting, PML-N dep­uty secretary general Attaullah Tarar said at a press conference in Islamabad that the president did not have the right to an­nounce the election date after the completion of his five-year term. He said that as an interim president following the comple­tion of his term, Alvi could not give the poll date, saying it would be illegal to do so. He added that any such attempt would amount to causing instability and un­certainty in the country. He also addressed the caretaker govern­ment and ECP’s role, saying they were not bound to follow any ac­tion taken by Alvi after the com­pletion of his presidential term.

Atta Tarar said that the Presi­dent has sought the opinion of the Ministry of Law on the date of the election but in fact it is the Election Commission, which has the authority to give the date of the election. PML-N leader further said that PTI tries to destabilise the economy, they create an at­mosphere of uncertainty for their narrative, all this is happening be­cause of person sitting in Attock.

He said that now economy was improving and dollar rate was coming down while they were getting encouraging news regarding investment and econ­omy from abroad but now once again Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf wanted to destabilise the coun­try as it had done in the past.

Atta Tarar said that a better economy did not suit to Imran Khan and they wanted to create unrest in the country. He sug­gested that PTI should not work against the country. He said Sheh­baz Sharif had signed a deal with International Monetary Fund and now its positive results were com­ing out but President Alvi deliber­ately wanted to derail the econo­my. PML-N leader also criticised over chief justice of Pakistan Atta Bandial and said that he himself heard a case of his mother in law instead of formation of a commis­sion in this regard. He also claimed that Imran Khan was the favourite leader of chief justice, who is still getting relief from the courts.

Meanwhile, the secretary infor­mation of PML-N also criticised the role of President Alvi in her statement and said PTI once again wanted to create unrest, desirabil­ity and violence in the country. She said a person who is sitting behind the bars is responsible for distrac­tion of economy in his four years long tenure and he is still unhappy over the improvement and sta­bility in economy in result of 16 months efforts of our govt and he wanted to destabilise it once again through President Arif Alvi.