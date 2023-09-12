Punjab cabinet enhances minimum wage to Rs32,000

LAHORE - The caretaker Punjab cabinet on Monday took several important decisions as it granted approval to increase minimum wage for the workers to Rs 32,000 and incentives for the disabled and the elderly persons.
The 25th session of the provincial cabinet convened at the South Punjab Secretariat in Multan, was presided over by the caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi who directed strict enforcement of this decision to provide substantial relief to the labor force.
Furthermore, the cabinet extended significant benefits to the disabled, elderly, and students by allowing them to travel free of charge on the metro bus service and the Orange Line metro train. Moreover, the cabinet endorsed the recommendations of the committee pertaining to the admission policy for the 2023-24 session in government medical and dental colleges. A cabinet committee was established to tackle the issue of smog, and the chief minister emphasized the need for effective measures in this regard.
The cabinet also greenlit the launch of a one-billion-rupee endowment fund aimed at supporting journalists and their families. The chief minister instructed secretaries to conduct field visits on Wednesdays to ensure the proper execution of various initiatives.
Also, the cabinet was given a comprehensive briefing on major development projects in South Punjab, encompassing the annual development program, road repair, and maintenance schemes, as well as the Lahore-Sahiwal-Bahawalnagar motorway and Multan ring road projects. The chief minister urged expedited progress on these vital projects in South Punjab. Furthermore, decisions were made to entrust the Punjab Health Facilities Management Company (PHFMC) with the responsibility of making dispensaries operational within the premises of the high courts in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, and Multan. The cabinet also resolved to expand Punjab’s educational landscape through the school adoption program.
Other decisions included contract extensions for employees of the Violence Against Women Center in Multan, the appointment of a chairman and member for the LDA Commission, and the transfer of management of Haji Abdul Qayyum Teaching Hospital Sahiwal from the Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Department to the Primary & Secondary Health Department. Furthermore, the cabinet approved provincial policies aimed at safeguarding the nationwide network of oil pipelines and finalized the names of individuals to be awarded the Quaid-e-Azam Police Medal and President Police Medal. Lastly, the establishment of the Punjab Mental Health Authority under the Punjab Mental Health (Amendment) Act 2014 was also approved. The meeting was attended by provincial ministers, advisors, the Chief Secretary, IG Police, and other officials.