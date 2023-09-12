Tuesday, September 12, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Qesco registers cases in relevant police stations against 387 electricity thieves

Staff Reporter
September 12, 2023
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA   -   On the direction of the Gov­ernment of Pakistan and the Ministry of Energy (Power Division), Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) is engaged in operations against electricity thieves and defaulters in various op­eration circles in cooperation with the district administra­tion and police throughout the province. According to QESCO, so far, applications have been sent to the relevant police stations for registering cases against 387 electric­ity thieves in all areas of the province so that further legal action can be taken against them. Similarly, operations were also carried out in the provincial capital, Quetta, on Kirani Road, Sabzal Road, Hazarganji, Eastern Bypass Road, Nawan Killi Bypass, Kharot Abad, Murriabad, Haji Ghebi Road, Balochi Street, and Kasi Road. At least 37 people were arrested after disconnecting the illegal con­nections, and their electronic devices were also taken into custody. An FIR has been reg­istered against 35 thieves. Apart from this, metres of various commercial plazas and domestic connections were also checked in the op­eration, while one shop in Quetta Commercial Centre, one shop in Pashtunabad, and two petrol pumps in the city were also sealed for elec­tricity theft. The connections of the defaulters are also being disconnected. Action was taken in Khuzdar, Sibi, Makran, Pishin, and Loralai. The connections of 288 de­faulters were also discon­nected during the operation, and more than 100 million rupees were recovered from the defaulters.

 Pakistan team wins European Long Range C’ship - UK 2023 

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1694403989.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023