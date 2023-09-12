Randhawa visits LDA One Window Cell

LAHORE - Commission­er Lahore and DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa visited LDA One Window Cell on Monday.

He inquired about the problems from the citizens who came to One Window Cell. The Commissioner & DG LDA also visited Senior Citi­zen Counter, Overseas Counter and others. The citizens gave their positive feedback and suggestions for further improvement of the One Window Cell. The Commis­sioner Lahore & DG LDA directed that documents should be deliv­ered to senior citizens (above 75 years) at their homes. He said that LDA is providing services to senior citizens above 75 years of age ab­solutely free at their doorsteps. He also presided over a meeting on issues and performance of One Window Cell. The directors of both the shifts of one-window cell gave briefing about the performance of their respective shifts. The approv­al of the residential plan of the pri­vate housing schemes is now being done in 3 days instead of 30.