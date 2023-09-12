Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Rangers seize huge quantity of smuggled goods, arrest 12

OUR STAFF REPORT
September 12, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-The Pakistan Rangers Sindh in an anti-smuggling drive seized large quantity of smuggled goods from different areas of the megalopolis and arrested 12 allegedly involved accused.
According to spokesperson for Sindh Rangers on Monday, the para-military force conducted the operations against smuggling in, Mehran Town, Shahnawaz Bhutto Colony, Baldia Town, Hub check post, Hub River Road, Naya Nazimabad, Orangi and other areas of the city and Abdul Jabbar check post in Jacobabad.
During the operations, the Rangers seized 9,559 litres of Iranian diesel / petrol, two pumping machines, 530-kg Indian gutka, a suzuki, a car, 4 motorcycles and two trucks.
Arrested 12 were identified as Asif Shah, Saeedullah, Muhammad Salman, Sanaullah, Muhammad Arif, Muhammad Imran, Saqib Hussain, Siraj Ahmed, Riaz Ahmed, Shahid Zaman, Haq Nawaz and Abbas. The seized goods and arrested accused were handed over to Pakistan Customs authorities for further legal proceedings.

OUR STAFF REPORT

