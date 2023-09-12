RDA warns against Ruden Enclave scam

Rawalpindi - On the direction of the Director General, Rawalpindi Development Authority, Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa, the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate RDA has issued Monday a show cause notice to the owner of the marketing company namely Parwaz Marketing for launching marketing on the social media of an illegal housing scheme Ruden Enclave located at Mauza Badyal and Dhala Khasala on Adiala Road Rawalpindi.

RDA spokesperson said that the DG has taken notice and warned the general public to avoid illegal housing schemes and not to get involved in the scam of any illegal housing society and not be fooled. He said that the owners of the illegal housing scheme namely Ruden Enclave are going to do balloting on September 16, 2023.

The general public is advised to avoid it. He said on the day of balloting, the RDA enforcement squad team along with police will be present at the place and people involved in it will be arrested. He said that the DG RDA has also directed the MP&TE Directorate to take strict action immediately against illegal advertisements and marketing of illegal housing schemes.