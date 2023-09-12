Tuesday, September 12, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Salma Hayek stands in solidarity with Morocco’s earthquake victims

Salma Hayek stands in solidarity with Morocco’s earthquake victims
News Desk
September 12, 2023
Lifestyle & Entertainment

NEW YORK - Salma Hayek has expressed her sincerest condolences to the victims of the devastating earthquake that has ravaged Morocco. The Hollywood A-lister took to her Instagram story and sent prayers to the affected people. “The news of the earthquake’s devastating impact in Morocco breaks my heart,” the Frida actress wrote. The 57-year-old conveyed her sympathies for the earthquake victims. “My thoughts are with the unbreakable spirit of the people of Morocco during this difficult time.” The American actress urged her followers to make donations for the families in need. Several well-known figures across the world, including politicians, star footballers, and showbiz personalities offered their prayers and support for Morocco’s earthquake victims.

Tags:

News Desk

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1694403989.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023