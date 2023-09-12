SCCI welcomes plan to launch direct flight from Peshawar to Muscat

Peshawar - Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Acting President Ijaz Khan Afridi on Monday welcomed the plan of launching a private airline’s direct flight from Peshawar to Muscat, and urged the airline management to facilitate and extend special incentives to business community.

The SCCI chief expressed these views during a meeting with the Country Manager of a private airline ‘Salam Air’ Mirza Atif Baig here at Chamber house. On the occasion, the airline senior officials from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region and the SCCI secretary general Sajjad Aziz were also present.

Ijaz Afridi hailed ‘Salam Air’ for its plan to launch a direct flight from Peshawar to Muscat soon, and expressed the hope that the move will facilitate business community and also strengthen bilateral trade relations between the business community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Muscat.

The SCCI chief emphasised the management of the airline to give special incentives and take proactive steps to facilitate business community at optimal level, which could not only support enhancing revenue of the airline but it would also build up trust on the airline and improve the flight operations from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Earlier, the country manager of the Airline, Mirza Atif briefed the SCCI president Ijaz Afridi about the airline’s operations in Pakistan. He said that Salam Air, an Omen-based National-flag carrier which had earlier too launched its operation in Karachi, Multan and Sialkot. Now it is going to be the first direct flight from Peshawar to Muscat very shortly, he added.

The country manager of the airline agreed with proposals of the SCCI chief, and assured that the recommendations will be taken up by the high-ups of the airline and implemented to facilitate the business community at any level.