Secretary Sports inaugurates Ali Embroidery Mills Punjab Junior Tennis Championship

LAHORE - Secretary of Sports and Youth Af­fairs Punjab, Shahid Zaman, for­mally kicked off the Ali Embroidery Mills Punjab Junior Tennis Champi­onship 2023 on Monday here at the Sports Board Punjab Tennis Acad­emy, Nishtar Park on Monday.

The chief guest, Shahid Zaman, was intro­duced to the participating players by PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz). The event drew a distinguished gathering, including M Azam Bhatti, Chaudhary Khalil, Zia ullah Khan, Syed Sajid Ali Bukhari, Fa­heem Siddiqui, along with numerous players and their supportive parents.

On the opening day of the championship, a total of 23 matches were contested. The top players demonstrated their prowess as they comfortably progressed to the second round, with several matches displaying an exceptionally high standard of tennis.

Speaking at the inauguration, Secre­tary Shahid Zaman emphasized the com­mitment of the Sports Board Punjab in providing essential facilities to nurture budding talent. He highlighted the SBP’s dedication to organizing training camps across various sports disciplines, with a particular focus on tenn