Secretary Sports inaugurates Ali Embroidery Mills Punjab Junior Tennis Championship

LAHORE - Secretary of Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab, Shahid Zaman, formally kicked off the Ali Embroidery Mills Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2023 on Monday here at the Sports Board Punjab Tennis Academy, Nishtar Park on Monday.
The chief guest, Shahid Zaman, was introduced to the participating players by PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz). The event drew a distinguished gathering, including M Azam Bhatti, Chaudhary Khalil, Zia ullah Khan, Syed Sajid Ali Bukhari, Faheem Siddiqui, along with numerous players and their supportive parents.
On the opening day of the championship, a total of 23 matches were contested. The top players demonstrated their prowess as they comfortably progressed to the second round, with several matches displaying an exceptionally high standard of tennis.
Speaking at the inauguration, Secretary Shahid Zaman emphasized the commitment of the Sports Board Punjab in providing essential facilities to nurture budding talent. He highlighted the SBP’s dedication to organizing training camps across various sports disciplines, with a particular focus on tenn