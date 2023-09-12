Shares index loses 147 points

ISLAMABAD-The 100-index of PSX witnessed bearish trend and lost 147.76 points, showing neg­ative growth of 0.32 percent, closing at 45,865.73 points against 46,013.49 points the previous trading day. A total of 213,198,283 shares were traded during the day as compared to 149,572,246 shares, whereas the trad­ing value of shares was re­corded at Rs.8.194 billion against Rs.5.551 billion on the last trading day. As many as 306 companies trans­acted their shares in the stock market; 114 of them recorded gains and 172 sus­tained losses, whereas the share price of 20 companies remained unchanged. The three top-trading compa­nies were Bank Al-Falah with 59,316,454 shares at Rs 41.12 per share; K-Electric Ltd with 14,653,274 shares at Rs 1.93 per share and Pak Petroleum with 11,683,396 shares at Rs 73.68 per share. Pak Services witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 29.00 per share price, clos­ing at Rs 680.00, whereas the runner-up was Reliance Cot­ton with Rs 13.25 rise in its per share price to Rs 540.00. Mehmood Tex witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 46.36 per share closing at Rs 571.77; followed by Indus Bata (Pak) with Rs25.00 de­cline to close at Rs 1,710.97