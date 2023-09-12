Sialkot honors outstanding students in curricular and extracurricular activities

SIALKOT - The Old Boys Association of Govern­ment Pilot School in Sialkot cele­brated the achievements of students from Government Pilot School and Government Lady Anderson School who excelled in both academic and extracurricular pursuits. The awards ceremony, held at the Sialkot Cham­ber of Commerce and Industry, was presided over by the Chamber’s Pres­ident, Abdul Ghafoor Malik.

Distinguished guests included Chairman of Sialkot University, Faisal Manzoor, Principal of Government Murray College, Dr. Nawaz, Princi­pal of Government Jinnah Islamia College, Professor Mujahid Bukhari, Principal of Government Commerce College, Professor Khalil Toor, and P.D.G. Shafqat. President Junaid Aftab and Irfan Sherwani were also pres­ent to acknowledge the students’ achievements.