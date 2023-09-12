Tuesday, September 12, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Sialkot honors outstanding students in curricular and extracurricular activities

Our Staff Reporter
September 12, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

SIALKOT  -  The Old Boys Association of Govern­ment Pilot School in Sialkot cele­brated the achievements of students from Government Pilot School and Government Lady Anderson School who excelled in both academic and extracurricular pursuits. The awards ceremony, held at the Sialkot Cham­ber of Commerce and Industry, was presided over by the Chamber’s Pres­ident, Abdul Ghafoor Malik.

Distinguished guests included Chairman of Sialkot University, Faisal Manzoor, Principal of Government Murray College, Dr. Nawaz, Princi­pal of Government Jinnah Islamia College, Professor Mujahid Bukhari, Principal of Government Commerce College, Professor Khalil Toor, and P.D.G. Shafqat. President Junaid Aftab and Irfan Sherwani were also pres­ent to acknowledge the students’ achievements.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1694403989.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023