Sialkot honors outstanding students in curricular and extracurricular activities

SIALKOT - The Old Boys Association of Government Pilot School in Sialkot celebrated the achievements of students from Government Pilot School and Government Lady Anderson School who excelled in both academic and extracurricular pursuits. The awards ceremony, held at the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry, was presided over by the Chamber’s President, Abdul Ghafoor Malik.
Distinguished guests included Chairman of Sialkot University, Faisal Manzoor, Principal of Government Murray College, Dr. Nawaz, Principal of Government Jinnah Islamia College, Professor Mujahid Bukhari, Principal of Government Commerce College, Professor Khalil Toor, and P.D.G. Shafqat. President Junaid Aftab and Irfan Sherwani were also present to acknowledge the students’ achievements.