Sindh CM orders operation against drug mafia

KARACHI-Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar presiding over a meeting of the Excise and Taxation Department on Monday directed them to launch an operation against drug mafia and coordinate with other concerned agencies to avert the menace.

“The drug paddling in the educational institutions and presence of drug addicts in the parks and markets are unacceptable; therefore the Excise police in collaboration with district police and Anti-Narcotics Force must start a clean-up operation and keep him posting progress reports weekly.”

He issued these directives on Monday while presiding over a meeting of the Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department here at CM House. The meeting was attended by PSCM Agha Wasif, Secretary Excise Atif Rehman, DG Excise Waheed Shaikh, and others.

The CM was told that the taxes levied and collected by the Excise Department include Motor Vehicle Tax, Infrastructure Cess, Excise Duty, Tax on Professions, Trades, Callings and Employment, Entertainment Duty, and Cotton Fee.

The Secretary of Excise Atif Rehman talking about the Excise Duty said that his department controlled the manufacturing and sale of excisable articles such as Intoxicating liquor (PMFL and Beer), Rectified Spirit, Denatured Spirit, and Methanol.

The CM was told that the achievement of the Excise Department, including payment of Motor Vehicle Tax through Online system / Portal Online Services and alternate delivery mechanism, started in October 2020. Online verification of import documents for the registration of imported vehicles is also practiced to counter and plug in fake documentation, the CM was told. The Excise Department has introduced Security Featured MVR Smart Cards recently, replacing Motor Vehicle Registration Books. Call Centre Help Line for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Department, Government of Sindh has also been introduced recently. The CM directed the Excise and Taxation Department to activate its narcotics control wing and develop close coordination with district police and ANF.