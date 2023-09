Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori has directed to prepare an effective strategy to control street crime in Karachi.

Talking to newly appointed Additional IG Karachi Khadim Hussain Rind in Karachi on Tuesday, he said CCTV cameras has an important role in establishment of peace in the city

Steps to improve law and order, installation of CCTV cameras, street crime, police action against illegal immigrants and other issues were discussed on the occasion.