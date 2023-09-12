South Africa Women thump Pakistan to seal ODI series

KARACHI - South Africa Women secured an insurmountable 2-0 lead in their three-match ODI series after clinch­ing a resounding six-wicket victory over Pakistan here at the National Bank Stadium Karachi on Monday.

Chasing a target of 169 runs, South Africa’s Tazmin Brits emerged as the standout per­former for South Africa Women, amassing 45 runs, including four boundaries and a six. She stitched a crucial opening partnership of 41 runs alongside Laura Wolvaardt and added another 40 runs for the second wicket with Laara Good­all. However, South Africa Women faced an early setback when cap­tain Wolvaardt was dismissed by Aliya Riaz (41).

Brits followed suit after accu­mulating 45 runs, falling victim to Nida Dar. Goodall contributed 36, and Sune Luus added 10 runs be­fore departing at 102 and 115 runs, respectively. Marizanne Kapp (29*) and Nadine de Klerk (24*) held their nerves and remained unbeat­en, forming a crucial half-century partnership that propelled their team to victory. For Pak­istan, Sadia Iqbal took 2-32, while Nida Dar and Umme Hani got one wicket each.

Pakistan Women, who bat­ted first after winning the toss, struggled to reach a total of 168 runs in the 45th over, with notable half-centuries from Aliya Riaz and Fatima Sana. The home side slumped to 49-6, with opener Munee­ba Ali (4) and No. 3 Sadaf Shams (0) departing early. Sidra Ameen (12) and Bismah Maroof (4) also fell quickly, leaving Pakistan reeling at 20 and 25 runs, respectively.

Captain Nida Dar and wick­etkeeper-batter Sidra Nawaz had brief stays at the crease and were both dismissed by Ayabon­gaKhaka. However, when Pakistan found themselves in dire straits at 49-6, Aliya Riaz and Fatima Sana came to the rescue with remark­able fifties and 114-run partner­ship. Fatima played a vital role with 69 runs, hitting 10 boundaries, while Aliya struck 53 off 86 balls.

Nonkululeko Mlaba provided a crucial breakthrough for South Af­rica, with Pakistan collapsing from 163-6 to 168 all out. Fatima Sana was stumped by Sinalo Jafta off Mlaba. Umme Hani (1) was trapped lbw by de Klerk. Masabata Klass sealed the victory by dismissing Aliya (53) and Sadia Iqbal in con­secutive deliveries. Nadine de Klerk finished with impressive figures of 4-32, while Masabata Klass picked up 3-14. Khaka and Mlaba claimed two and one wicket, respectively