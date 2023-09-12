Task Force decides to start crackdown against power pilferage, recovery of dues across Sindh

KARACHI-Sindh Task Force for Prevention of Electricity pilferage on Monday decided to start a province-wide operation against power theft and nonpayment of due bills in collaboration with district administration and Sindh police. The task force met here with Additional Chief Secretary Sindh Home Department Muhammad Iqbal Memon, in the chair while Joint Secretary Ministry of Power Mahfooz Bhatti, Additional IG Operation Sindh Police Shiraz Nazir, Sindh Energy Secretary Fayyaz Abbasi and officials of HESCO, SEPCO and K- Electric attended the meeting. Sindh Additional Chief Secretary Home— who also leads the task force— directed the officers concerned to take stringent legal action against theft of electricity and non-payment of bills as per the decision of the government.

The task force decided that comprehensive action would be taken without any discrimination against those who do not pay electricity bills or are involved in the pilferage of electricity after fulfilling the legal requirements while the assistance of the district administration, police and other relevant departments would be taken to achieve the objectives of the task force and meet the targets of prevention of electricity pilferage. The meeting was informed that the Provincial Task Force has been established to take measures to prevent electricity theft and to take legal action against non-payment of electricity bills as it was a crime and the same would be dealt with a two-pronged strategy of enforcement of legal action as well as persuasive measures.

The task force also decided that a mass awareness campaign would be started to sensitise the general public that electricity theft is a crime and those found involved in electricity theft will not be given any leniency and stringent action would be taken against them as per legal requirements.

It was decided that the law enforcement agencies would work in coordination with the district administration to formulate a strategy to prevent the pilferage of electricity and recovery of dues. The task force further decided to set up District Enforcement Committees comprising deputy commissioners and officers of police and other relevant departments across the province. The online meeting of the district enforcement committees will be held on Saturday.