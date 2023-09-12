Terrorist commander Badshah Khan killed in landmine blast in Afghanistan

A terrorist commander named Badshah Khan Mehsud was killed in a landmine blast in Paktika province of Afghanistan.

Sources said the most-wanted terrorist was involved in attacks on Pakistani security forces and other criminal activities.

He was considered a close confidante of Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) chief Noor Wali Mehsud. He had injured along with another person in Azbargai village of Paktika Province in Afghanistan when his vehicle hit a landmine.

He was also a close aide of former TTP deputy chief Khan Said alias Commander Sajna who was killed in a US drone strike in February, 2018.