Tuesday, September 12, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Terrorist commander Badshah Khan killed in landmine blast in Afghanistan

Terrorist commander Badshah Khan killed in landmine blast in Afghanistan
Web Desk
8:45 PM | September 12, 2023
National

A terrorist commander named Badshah Khan Mehsud was killed in a landmine blast in Paktika province of Afghanistan.

Sources said the most-wanted terrorist was involved in attacks on Pakistani security forces and other criminal activities.

He was considered a close confidante of Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) chief Noor Wali Mehsud. He had injured along with another person in Azbargai village of Paktika Province in Afghanistan when his vehicle hit a landmine.

He was also a close aide of former TTP deputy chief Khan Said alias Commander Sajna who was killed in a US drone strike in February, 2018.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1694489758.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023