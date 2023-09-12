Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Three killed in Rajanpur oil tanker-bike collision

Agencies
September 12, 2023
RAJANPUR  -  Three people including two women and a child were killed and another injured when an over speeding oil tanker hit a motorcycle here on Mon­day. Police said that a reckless driven oil tanker knocked down a motorcycle on damaged portion of the main Indus Highway which was being re­paired. As a result of accident, two women and a child were killed on the spot while another person was seriously injured. 

The bodies and injured were shifted to Jampur hospital through Rescue 1122 ambulances. 

The police impounded the oil tanker and after registering a case against the driver started an in­vestigation.

