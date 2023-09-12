Treatment of infant Abdullah starts on CM’s order

LAHORE - On the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the treat­ment of Abdullah, whose heart was outside the body after his birth was started at the Children Hospital Multan. A surgical team from Lahore’s Children’s Hos­pital thoroughly examined the newborn child. The surgeons confirmed that the infant’s heart was located outside the chest cavity, and a congenital heart defect with a hole was also iden­tified. Following his condition’s initial care and stabilization, the child will be transferred to La­hore for further treatment. Be­fore this, upon being informed through a news broadcast on a private news channel the CM an­nounced that the Punjab govern­ment would extend its support for the treatment of Abdullah.