Two held, more than 500-kg betel nuts, 11-kg gutka recovered

KARACHI - The District City Police on Monday claimed to have arrested two suspects involved in the manufacturing and supply of gutka and mawa (chewing tobacco). The accused were arrested within the limits of Chakiwara police station, according to a spokesperson for the district city police. Around 534 kilogrammes of betel nuts and 11.5-kg of prepared gutka or mawa were recovered from the possession of the arrested accused. The two arrested had been identified as Moula Bakhsh and Muhammad Amir. The other two accomplices of the accused managed to escape, and the search was underway. A case had been registered, and further investigations were underway.