Villagers demand health, education facilities

CHITRAL - Residents of Besti village, a far-flung area of the district, have urged the government to provide them basic facilities of health, education and road, and remove a sense of deprivation among the locals.

Village Besti, a beautiful area of the Arkari valley in Chitral, is a very green and lush tourist destination. There are so many natural springs of clean and cold water flowing everywhere and the white blanket of snow on the surrounding mountains. The area is located at an altitude of 9000 feet above the sea and the weather here is very pleasant. People of this area are very hard working.

The weather is so cold here that even in July and August people have to take blanket inside the room at night. Some 1500 people living in Besti Bala and Besti Payan are deprived of all basic facilities. There is not even a hospital or dispensary in Bisti. The people, especially the women folk are facing of great difficulties especially during delivery cases.