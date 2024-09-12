10 PTI MNAs presented in National Assembly amid high security

Ten PTI MNAs, arrested from the Parliament House in a late-night raid earlier this week, were presented in the on Thursday following the issuance of production orders.

The MNAs were taken into custody from the Parliament House at 3 am on Tuesday during a raid by plainclothes officers.

In response to the PTI’s outcry in the , Speaker Ayaz Sadiq suspended five security staff members for four months and transferred five Capital Development Authority officials serving on deputation in the assembly.

A four-member committee, led by Additional Secretary Iftikhar Ahmad, has been formed to investigate the security arrangements and "unauthorized movements" in the parliament.

On Wednesday, NA Speaker Sadiq issued production orders for the 10 detained MNAs, who were presented in the assembly today under heavy security by Islamabad police.