Thursday, September 12, 2024
338 search, combing operations conducted across province

Staff Reporter
September 12, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -   In line with Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s Safe Punjab Vision, search and combing operations are continued to suppress terrorists, criminal and anti social elements. Punjab Police spokesperson said that daily search and combing operations continue across the province, including Lahore. Over the past 24 hours, 338 search and combing operations were conducted throughout the province, with 8,598 persons questioned and 23 suspects detained. The spokesperson further noted that since February this year, the special campaign has conducted 18,584 search and combing operations across the province. More than 597,000 persons were questioned and 5,399 suspects have been detained, and 112 pistols, 16 rifles, and 11 shotguns have been recovered. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has instructed all supervisory officers to accelerate search, sweep, and intelligence-based combing operations. He emphasized the need for daily search and combing operations at sensitive locations, educational institutions, bus stations, hotels, and inns, and directed that anti-social elements involved in illegal activities be apprehended and given appropriate punishments.

Staff Reporter

