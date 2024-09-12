Thursday, September 12, 2024
Amna Baloch becomes 33rd Foreign Secretary

Our Staff Reporter
September 12, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -  Ambassador Amna Baloch on Wednesday assumed the charge as the 33rd Foreign Secretary of Pakistan after her predecessor Ambassador Syrus Sajjad Qazi relinquished the office on attaining superannuation. A veteran diplomat, Ambassador Baloch has held several important assignments both in Islamabad and Pakistan’s diplomatic missions abroad. She served as Pakistan’s Consul General to Chengdu, China (2014-2017); High Commissioner to Malaysia (2019-2023); and Ambassador to the European Union, Belgium and Luxembourg (2023-2024). Holding a degree of Masters in History, Amna Baloch joined the Foreign Services of Pakistan in 1991.

