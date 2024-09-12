Thursday, September 12, 2024
Armed Forces pay tribute to Major Aziz Bhatti on martyrdom anniversary

Armed Forces pay tribute to Major Aziz Bhatti on martyrdom anniversary
Staff Reporter
September 12, 2024
RAWALPINDI   -  Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Services Chiefs and Armed Forces of Pakistan on Wednesday paid glowing tribute to Major Raja Aziz Bhatti (Nishan-e-Haider) on his 59th martyrdom anniversary. According to ISPR, Major Aziz Bhatti, a shining symbol of courage and bravery, laid down his life during the 1965 War, defending the motherland. The ISPR said Major Aziz Bhatti’s unwavering commitment to duty, unshakeable resolve, and supreme sacrifice would always be remembered and revered. His heroic actions inspired countless others to follow in his footsteps, upholding the highest traditions of valor and sacrifice. Armed Forces of Pakistan salute Major Aziz Bhatti’s memory, honouring his legacy which continues to motivate and inspire generations of soldiers to defend the nation with honor and distinction.

“We also pay tribute to the families of our martyrs, who have borne the brunt of their loved ones’ sacrifices with courage and resilience,” said the ISPR.

“Let us pay our respects to Major Aziz Bhatti, Nishan-e-Haider, and all our martyrs, who have made the ultimate sacrifice in defence of Pakistan,” said the media wing of Pakistan Army.

Staff Reporter

